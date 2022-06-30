Left Menu

PNB Housing Fin to seek shareholders' nod next month to raise Rs 12,000 cr in debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:54 IST
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said it will seek shareholders' approval next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt capital.

The housing finance company promoted by the city-headquartered state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26.

''Shareholders' approval is being sought in the 34th AGM to borrow funds and issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches,'' PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company traded 0.33 per cent up at Rs 333.20 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

