Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:18 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 6 to Rs 2,590 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 6 or 0.23 percent to Rs 2,590 per quintal with an open interest of 68,230 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trends in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

