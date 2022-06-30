Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 6 to Rs 2,590 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 6 or 0.23 percent to Rs 2,590 per quintal with an open interest of 68,230 lots.
Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trends in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
Advertisement