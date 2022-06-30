Maha Darshan Initiative begins

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Maha Darshan, an initiative by The Times Group, Maharashtra Tourism and ImAvatar Technologies Pvt Ltd, aims to create awareness about ancient treasures. It was flagged off from Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, reached Ambernath Shiv Temple and later Titwala Ganapati Temple.

Dignitaries and trustees from various temples across Maharashtra, who were part of the recent Maha-Darshan included Visakha Raut, Subodh Acharya, Vaishali Patankar, Rajaram Deshmukh, Nanda Raut, Subhash Joshi, Suhas Gupte, Hemant Jadhav, Namesh Khandelwal, Siddhesh Powar, Ninad Gurav, Nitin Patil, Pradip Tendulkar, Ravindra Utekar, Nilesh Marathe, Jitendra Gadre, Pinakin Kunte, Shashank Gulgule, Nitin Kambli, Amol Bore, Suresh Rao, Prasad Ayare and Ravindra Oak. Maha Darshan has evoked lot of interest globally. International bass singer Dr Christhoper Temporelli has expressed his desire to visit the Ambernath and Titwala temples as well the majestic forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.

Nitin Navandher (CEO, ImAvatar Technologies Pvt Ltd) said, "We are delighted to receive such an overwhelming response for 'Maha Darshan'. ImAvatar is the world's first technology platform that connects devotees, worship places, and spiritual guides. With many worship places and spiritual guides already on board, ImAvatar seeks to officially partner with more temples and religious sites to help promote religious tourism. ImAvatar aims to uplift the lives of priests, pandits, and specialists, and increase their source of income by giving the opportunity for pan-India devotees to seek their services. Through this partnership, worship places can smoothen their operations, add to their revenue stream, and attract more devotees from across the world." Temple Trustees can connect on:

Email : partnersupport@imavatar.com Mobile : 7392018225

