Tata Steel onboards 18 transgenders in shared services division at Jamshedpur

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has further expanded its transgender employee base by onboarding 18 people from the community at its shared services division in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

In December 2021, Tata Steel's west Bokaro division in Jharkhand had onboarded 14 transgenders as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators at its mines to start the ambitious journey, the company said in a statement.

So far, Tata Steel has employed a total 97 transgenders at locations including Kalinganagar in Odisha, west Bokaro and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

''I am glad to welcome new members into the Tata Steel family. We will continue with its efforts to drive LGBTQIA+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace for all. This journey of HR excellence has been extremely rewarding and motivates us to explore new horizons on diversity and inclusion,'' Tata Steel vice president Human Resource Management Atrayee Sanyal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)