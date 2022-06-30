Left Menu

Huge quantity of detonators seized in Bengal

A Special Task Force STF of the West Bengal police on Thursday seized 81,000 detonators from the states Birbhum district when the explosives were being smuggled in a mini truck, an officer said.

A Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police on Thursday seized 81,000 detonators from the state’s Birbhum district when the explosives were being smuggled in a mini truck, an officer said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and he is being questioned by the STF. “We are trying to find out whether these explosives were smuggled to execute any terror plan or not,'' the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that the detonators were being smuggled from Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman district, a coal belt, to Rampurhat in Birbhum district. Acting on a tip-off, the STF personnel chased the mini truck from Tilpara Barrage in Suri and stopped it in Mohammad Bazar area, a few kilometres away, the officer said. Detonators were generally used in coal mines and stone crusher units.

