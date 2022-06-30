Huge quantity of detonators seized in Bengal
A Special Task Force STF of the West Bengal police on Thursday seized 81,000 detonators from the states Birbhum district when the explosives were being smuggled in a mini truck, an officer said.
- Country:
- India
A Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police on Thursday seized 81,000 detonators from the state’s Birbhum district when the explosives were being smuggled in a mini truck, an officer said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and he is being questioned by the STF. “We are trying to find out whether these explosives were smuggled to execute any terror plan or not,'' the officer said.
Initial probe revealed that the detonators were being smuggled from Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman district, a coal belt, to Rampurhat in Birbhum district. Acting on a tip-off, the STF personnel chased the mini truck from Tilpara Barrage in Suri and stopped it in Mohammad Bazar area, a few kilometres away, the officer said. Detonators were generally used in coal mines and stone crusher units.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong will play constructive role in ensuring Oppn parties arrive at consensus candidate for presidential poll: LOP Mallikarjun Kharge.
Suriya confirms cameo in Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', shares photo from film's set
Man held for pressuring woman for physical relations
It is important to identify new priorities while ensuring early realisation of our ongoing initiatives: Jaishankar at India-ASEAN meet.
U.S. Congress Jan. 6 panel shines light on Trump pressuring Justice Dept.