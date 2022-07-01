Yadvinder Singh Guleria appointed as CCO of Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield on Friday announced appointment of ex-Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India executive Yadvinder Singh Guleria as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Guleria will be responsible for leading motorcycle maker Royal Enfield's business growth globally – across India and all international markets - and spearheading sales, marketing and aftermarket functions, the company said in a statement.

He will report to Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan and will be part of the company's management team, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Govindarajan said Guleria comes with an extensive experience in the premium two-wheeler industry and has proven expertise in leading and driving business growth.

Stating that Royal Enfield's international markets have been performing extremely well, and the company has invested greatly in growing its market and retail infrastructure and in people across key markets, he said, ''Yadvinder's experience will be valuable in channeling this team's enthusiasm, and shaping future business growth for us.'' Guleria was the Director Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and was associated with the company for over two decades.

