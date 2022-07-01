GST collections up 56 pc to Rs 1.44 lakh cr in June: FM

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 percent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the ''rough bottom line'' now for GST collections.

GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

