Left Menu

Coal India registers record 160 MT output in Apr-Jun this fiscal

The company's first-quarter production surge of nearly 36 MTs surpassed the entire annual increase of 26.4 MT of FY22, a senior company official said in the statement. Increased production enables better stock build-up, it added. With the coal demand from power plants reaching a higher pitch, CILs supplies to the power sector reached a new high of 153.2 MT during the quarter, registering a strong growth of 19.8 percent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:40 IST
Coal India registers record 160 MT output in Apr-Jun this fiscal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India on Friday said it's coal production increased 29 percent year-on-year to a record 159.8 million tonnes (MT) in April-June this fiscal. It had produced 124 MT coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Limited (CIL) said in a statement. ''CIL ended April-June FY23 capping a historic high of 29 percent. CIL produced 159.8 MT of coal, which is 35.8 MT more than the 124 MT in April-June FY22. All the coal companies of CIL have registered growth,'' the company said.

Such growth was never witnessed in any Q1 since CIL's inception. The company's first-quarter production surge of nearly 36 MTs surpassed the entire annual increase of 26.4 MT of FY22, a senior company official said in the statement.

Increased production enables better stock build-up, it added.

With the coal demand from power plants reaching a higher pitch, CIL's supplies to the power sector reached a new high of 153.2 MT during the quarter, registering a strong growth of 19.8 percent. The expansion in absolute terms was 25.3 MT over 127.9 MT of last fiscal's Q1.

CIL on an average supplied 1.684 MT of coal per day to the power sector in June 2022 quarter compared to a daily requirement of 1.650 MT.

In June, supplies to coal-fired plants have gone up to 1.713 MT per day against the projected requirement of 1.6 MT.

CIL's offtake to the power sector witnessed a 27 percent growth to 51.4 MT compared to 40.4 MT in June 2021. Higher supplies during the month resulted in coal stock accretion to the tune of 77,000 tonnes per day at the power plants' end.

The total coal off-take during the quarter rose nearly 11 percent to 177.6 MT against 160.3 MT a year ago.

CIL's total off-take in June grew 15.4 percent to 59 MT compared to 51.2 MT in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022