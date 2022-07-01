Left Menu

Skoda Auto India sales jump eight-fold in Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@skoda_es)
Skoda Auto India on Friday reported an over eight-fold jump in sales to 6,023 units in June 2022.

The company had sold 734 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

In the first half of the year (January-June), the company said it sold 28,899 units, which is more than the annual sales of 23,858 units in 2021.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said the company's India 2.0 products -- Kushaq and Slavia -- had entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop but are clocking healthy numbers. ''A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting the supply chain. So, it is an incredible achievement for all of us. Skoda Auto India to continue breaking and setting new sales records,'' he added.

