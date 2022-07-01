Asian Paints Bolsters Its Customer Centric Phygital Vision with Salesforce

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Asian Paints has selected Salesforce as a key technology partner supporting it in its move towards being a one-stop-shop for all home decor needs. Asian Paints will be deploying Salesforce Sales and Service cloud, Experience Cloud, Digital Engagement and CRM Analytics to expand its robust direct-to-consumer business, providing personalised and tailored experiences to delight customers and build loyalty.

Asian Paints is a company that has always been at the forefront of customer centric innovation - from being a product company to a services company; providing a wide range of home improvement solutions catering to the B2C audience in the home decor space. The implementation of Salesforce is geared towards providing a single source of truth and a unified customer view across all businesses including: Safe Painting Service, Beautiful Homes Service including Sleek Kitchens.

Sales and Service Cloud, with Digital Engagement, has enabled call center teams to improve helpline business efficiency and empowered teams to better up-sell and cross sell products across various LOB’s of Asian Paints Services. Additionally, the platform enables Asian Paints customers to have a unified & omnichannel experience. Both online and offline channels are now integrated to design more contextual and personalisedphygital customer experience.

Comments on the News: Deepak Bhosale – General Manager Systems, Asian Paints said, “Asian Paints has been a trusted household name amongst Indian homes for over 75 years. We look at customer experience through a multichannel lens and believe that an engaging phygital experience is the biggest differentiator we offer our customers in the highly competitive home decor market. Our Beautiful Homes offering (www.beautifulhomes.com) not only provides our customers inspiring designs for home interiors but also execution services which helps us deliver a dream home. Salesforce is a crucial partner for us in this journey as we create seamless, contextual and consistent experiences across the physical and digital channels.” Arun Kumar, SVP & MD - Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere, which is a huge driver of purchase decisions. Companies must quickly adapt and utilize emerging channels to provide their customers with more purchasing options and greater flexibility. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey with Asian Paints to deliver personalised engagement at scale.” Join live on 6 July for an unforgettable Salesforce Live: India as it will give a glimpse into How The Future Works; empowering through the very latest, exciting innovations to succeed from anywhere. Get ready for an incredible show featuring dynamic customer Trailblazer Asian Paints sharing their success story. Enjoy product innovations, hear from industry-leading experts and be entertained and inspired by special guests.

Date: 6 July, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. IST Venue: Live Stream: Register here About Asian Paints Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company and ranked among the top ten Decorative coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of Rs 289 billion. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 15 countries across the world with 26 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 60 countries through Asian Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Berger, Asian Paints Causeway, SCIB Paints, Taubmans and Kadisco. Asian Paints. Asian Paints is also present in the Home Décor space including kitchen, bath fittings and SanitaryWare, lightings, furnishings, furniture, etc.

About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com. PWR PWR

