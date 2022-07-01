BASF & Permionics join hands to launch high performance face masks

VADODARA, India, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF has joined hands with Vadodara-based membrane manufacturer, Permionics Membranes, to extend, for the first time, the application of BASF's Ultrason E polyethersulphone (PESU) polymer into coated fabrics that serve as particulate and bacterial filter for face masks. The face masks using the fabric as a middle layer are highly breathable, washable and re-usable unlike conventional face masks. They are designed for usage in the Indian healthcare market. Permionics selected Ultrason E for its coated fabric, Perma Bioshield. The fabric is made by adhering an antimicrobial coating made of Ultrason E to the matrix of a non-woven fabric as a bonded support. Ultrason E is a high purity material with low gel and oligomer content that ensures a stable membrane manufacturing process. PESU can be used in a wide pH range (0-13) without deterioration. It is especially suitable for the production of durable hollow-fibre membranes and filters for use in the food, beverage, electronics and pharmaceutical industries.

''In the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for developing and manufacturing high-efficiency particulate and bacterial filters for face masks has become a priority across the world. Ultrason E turns out to be an ideal choice for the coating of Perma Bioshield as the material allows for a better narrow pore size control and a good adhesion to non-woven fabrics. These are two features which are key to the removal of bacteria, dust and pollution,'' said Mr. Satyajai Mayor, Managing Director, Permionics. Currently, the Perma Bioshield is used in several types of face masks in India, manufactured by a leading healthcare company. Apart from use in face masks, Perma Bioshield is also an ideal filter for breathable medical gowns and clothing used in hospitality and airline industries, high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter replacements, as well as antimicrobial and dust-proof blinds or screens.

About Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd Permionics has the unique distinction of being the FIRST company in India till date to ingenuously manufacture Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultra-Filtration(Ultra-filtration), Nano-Filtration Membranes for various process-specific applications and Waste Water Recycling, Zero Liquid Discharge, Purified Water, Desalination of Sea Water and USP purified water system.

