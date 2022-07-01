Left Menu

Honda Cars India sales jump 64 per cent in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:22 IST
Honda Cars India sales jump 64 per cent in June
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 64 percent increase in domestic sales at 7,834 units in June 2022.

The company had registered 4,767 units in domestic sales in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports were at 2,502 units last month as against 1,241 units in June 2021, it added.

HCIL Director, Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata said, ''The demand trend for Honda Cars remains robust as the industry notices a good month in terms of automotive sales consumption.'' However, he said, ''The supply-side challenges including chip shortage continued to affect our production and despatches in June. Unfortunately, this situation still persists and clear signs of recovery are not visible yet.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

