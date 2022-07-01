Nanda & Nanda Advocates, Ashish Bhutani, Sumit Arora, Anshul Gupta and Ankur Arora Conferred with Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022

1st July 2022 Living up to its tradition of honouring the best and deserving young industry leaders, The Times Group gave away Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022 in a glittering ceremony held at the Westin, Gurgaon. Thronged by the who's who of the society, the event was organised to recognise achievers Under 40 from all walks of life who have driven change through their exemplary contribution in their respective fields right from Corporate, Retail, Sports, Art, Literature, Humanitarian Work, etc. Sought to applaud excellence in different segments of the industry, the event reached its grand crescendo with the announcement of the winners who received the honours amid the presence of a host of celebrities like the Cine Star Sonu Sood and leading comedy artists. The event was moderated by renowned commentator Charu Sharma. The gala occasion full of glitz and glamour also witnessed the launch of the Coffee Table Book by Times Group. The awardees included the young and dynamic corporate leader Mr Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group, who brings a global outlook towards commercial real estate development in India. Under his visionary leadership, Bhutani Group has over the years, pioneered the conceptualisation and execution of upscale real estate projects in retail, and commercial segments across Delhi-NCR. While receiving the prestigious Award, Mr. Ashish Bhutani said, "I‟m very honoured to receive this esteemed award. It's a testimony to all the hard work that our team has put in over the years." Mr S K Nanda & Mr Swagat Kumar Nanda, Partners, Nanda & Nanda Advocates were also bestowed with Times 40 Under 40 Award. Mr SK Nanda & Mr Swagat Kumar Nanda entered the profession in 2006 and established Nanda & Nanda Advocates in 2008 as a full-service and research-based law firm, having a footprint across the country. Upon receiving Times 40 Under 40 Award, Mr S K Nanda & Mr Swagat Kumar Nanda said, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected for this award. It is truly an honour to be recognised by The Times Group." On the occasion the Young Turk Mr Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences Private Limited was also awarded Times 40 Under 40 Award. Mr. Sumit Arora is engaged in driving the growth and expansion of Alniche Lifesciences in India and abroad. Under his visionary leadership, Alniche Lifesciences has emerged as one of the key players in Nephrology and Critical Care medicines. Upon receiving the Times 40 Under 40 Award, Mr Sumit Arora said, "This award is an incredible recognition for us and I would like to dedicate this award to my team for their brilliance." At this prestigious platform Mr Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles (Okaya EV) also won Times 40 Under 40 Award. A tech enthusiast Mr Anshul Gupta holds a Bachelor‟s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Bath, UK. Under his astute leadership, Okaya EV has achieved deeper market penetration with a network of more than 400 showrooms, covering 23 States and 2 UTs across India. While receiving Times 40 Under 40 Award, Mr. Anshul Gupta said, "It‟s an extremely prestigious recognition which has boosted up our morale. We are thankful to The Times Group for this award." Another young leader Mr Ankur Arora, AVP Sales and Marketing at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. was also honoured with Times 40 Under 40 Award. Mr Arora has played an instrumental role in launching several prestigious and elaborate residential and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Mr Ankur Arora said, "I feel honoured to have received this prestigious award from The Times Group and words can‟t explain how much winning this award means to me." A visionary entrepreneur Mr. Muhammed Rashid Anwar, Founder and Chairman, Onextel Media Private Limited also bagged the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 Award. In the quest to solve the puzzle of brand outreach through telecom, he started his business in the year 2014 by launching his first company ''Onextel Media Private Limited‟ which caters to the demands of the telecom domain for enterprises. Mr Muhammed Rashid Anwar said, "This award is dedicated to all those who have been part of my journey and supported me. I do not see my success as my own, but the success of my team that helped me achieve my goals." Mr R. Vishnu Prassad, FoUnder & Chief Scientist-in-charge at Vishnu Prasad Research Centre (VPRC) was also awarded Times 40 Under 40 Award. Mr R. Vishnu Prassad started his career in research at CSIR-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Govt of India in the Central Scientific Instruments Organization division headquartered at Chandigarh. He is now researching Material Sciences and he started the VPRC-Vishnu Prasad Research Centre in 2018. While receiving the Award Mr R. Vishnu Prassad said, "I am tremendously pleased to have received this award which will surely help me remain more focused and dedicated to my work." A highly credible jury, experts from different industries and other stakeholders were also present at the occasion. The participating young industry leaders were judged on various parameters to be considered worthy of the award.

