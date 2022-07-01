Media Strategist Nikhil Singhal bags the most coveted Times 40 Under 40 Award

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recognition of his contribution to the media industry Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide and Vigor Media Productions (Media & film production companies with operations in Delhi/Mumbai, London and Singapore) has been conferred with the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 Award. The esteemed award was bestowed upon Nikhil Singhal in the presence of the leading lights of the industry and a host of celebrities like the Cine Star Sonu Sood at a well-attended ceremony held at the Westin, Gurgaon. One of the youngest Media Strategist in India Nikhil Singhal has been honoured by The Times Group for achieving lofty benchmarks of professional excellence by demonstrating outstanding achievements in all the areas of his work. Thronged by the who's who of the society, the event was organised to recognise achievers Under 40 from all walks of life who have driven change through their exemplary contribution in their respective fields right from Corporate, Retail, Sports, Art, Literature, Humanitarian Work, etc.

Elated at receiving the prestigious award, Nikhil Singhal said, "I'm delighted to win Times 40 Under 40 Award for which I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to The Times Group. It's certainly a very proud and humbling experience to be honoured at such a prestigious platform. I dedicate this award to my entire team for their hard work and to my family members for their continuous support." Man of impeccable credentials, Nikhil has already won many accolades and among them, the most recent one is winning the prestigious Mannat Impact Award for outstanding performance and extraordinary service and dedication to his profession. He has also won the prestigious Times Excellence Award besides International Indian Business Award for excellence in entrepreneurship held in Dubai, just to name a few.

Nikhil has catapulted Vigor Media brand to heights of global expansion by the time-tested virtues of hard work, focus, foresight and perseverance. Specialising in public relations and media management, he is closely working with global companies across the world. He has gathered extensive experience ranging from public relations, media management, to image enhancement of top-line brands and multinational corporates. Leading from the front, he has established, Vigor Media Worldwide as a benchmark in the industry and for his excellent efforts in his domain, he has been acknowledged on various platforms over the years. Nikhil believes that it is important for brands to build relationships and engage with customers, fully understand their needs, problems, and desires, so as to convey a message which they remember for long. He is equally adept at handling various media platforms including print, electronic and digital domains. He has helped reposition brands to gain a competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, Vigor Media Worldwide started expanding its wings in the year 2016 with the launch of branch offices in Mumbai and roping in associates in more than 20 states. The company also enjoys a strong presence across borders and actively works with brands operating out of Dubai and the UK. Founded in 2010, the organisation is a result of Nikhil's inborn leadership capabilities and effective interpersonal skills combined with his passion for media and advertising verticals. Today, Nikhil's brainchild has gained cross-sectoral expertise spanning the domains of Real Estate, Education, Lifestyle, FMCG, Hospitality, Healthcare, Technology, Security, Consulting and a host of other segments. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

