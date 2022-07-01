Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 37 pc rise in June sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:05 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday reported a 37 per cent rise in total sales at 68,018 units in June.

The company had sold 49,662 units in June 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

In the domestic market, the Japanese two-wheelers maker dispatched 52,929 units as compared with 40,474 units in the year-ago period.

Exports stood at 15,089 units last month. The same was at 9,188 units in the preceding year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for company's two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets.

''As a responsible company, we remain committed to deliver quality products to all our customers,'' he added.

