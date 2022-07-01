Left Menu

Royal Enfield reports 43 pc rise in total sales in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:34 IST
Royal Enfield reports 43 pc rise in total sales in June
  • Country:
  • India

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 43 per cent increase in total sales at 61,407 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 43,048 units in the year-ago period, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 50,265 units as against 35,815 units in June 2021, a growth of 40 per cent.

Exports were up 54 per cent at 11,142 units. The same stood at 7,233 units in the same month last year, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022