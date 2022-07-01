Business brief

Route Mobile Ltd, a Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) player, has said its subsidiary Route Mobile LLC has helped Coca-Cola UAE to drive customer experience and online engagement by leveraging its WhatsApp chatbot solution.

The WhatsApp chatbot solution will also make the process more cost effective for Coca-Cola UAE and offer a future use case where the company will be able to provide customer support over the same messaging channel, the company said in a release. ''Route Mobile Limited ... CPaaS provider to enterprises, over-the-top players, and mobile network operators, announced that Route Mobile LLC, a step-down subsidiary of Route Mobile, has enabled Coca-Cola UAE to connect with their customers and make it easier for them to order their favourite beverage online,'' it said.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Ltd, said the company has brought the Coca-Cola UAE brand closer to its customers with the WhatsApp chatbot ordering solution.

