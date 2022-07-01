Discontinuation of circle rate rebate in Delhi will put additional burden on people: Congress

The Congress on Friday lashed out at the Delhi government over its decision to discontinue the 20 per cent rebate on circle rates, saying it will put an additional financial burden on people.

The government has dealt another blow to Delhiites when they were recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

The Delhi government has decided to discontinue the 20 per cent rebate on circle rates from July 1, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the government as the impact of the pandemic has subsided and the capital's economy is recovering fast, they said.

''The cost of property transactions will shoot up and the common people will not be in a position to afford it any more. No property transaction had taken place in the past two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic, and when people were slowly recovering from the financial ruin, the Delhi government has inflicted another blow on them with this decision,'' Kumar said.

He said the government could have ''easily extended'' the date for withdrawing the circle rate rebate and that the 20 per cent rebate was a ''great relief'' for the common people in property transactions.

''Now that the government has withdrawn the scheme, it will also affect the fund flow to the Revenue department of the Delhi government. They have no justification for this decision,'' the Congress leader said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had introduced the rebate scheme in February 2021 to revive the economy and help people hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. It was extended till June 30 in December last year.

