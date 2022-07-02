Left Menu

3 killed after being run over by vehicle in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 13:48 IST
3 killed after being run over by vehicle in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed after being run over by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

The three men who were travelling from Banda to Delhi on a motorcyle were run over by the vehicle on Friday night near Pratappur Chauraha under the Shikohabad police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said the deceased have been identified as Jaicharan (25) and Ganesh (23), both residents of Banda, who were going to Delhi from Banda on a motorcycle with their friend Narendra (24), a resident of Sultanpur. ''At around 2 pm, an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind, killing them on the spot,'' he said.

The officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath directed officials to provide all possible help to the family members of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

