SAS and its pilots extend wage talks until Monday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:03 IST
Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots have agreed to extend their wage talks until Monday, a company executive told reporters on Saturday.
Swedish media had earlier reported that a deal had been reached, but SAS said the talks were still ongoing in the hope of averting a strike that would paralyze much of the company's operation.
