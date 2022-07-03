Three Tunisian judges' unions suspend strike started a month ago - statement

Three Tunisian judges' unions have decided to suspend a four-week-long strike started in protest at Tunisian President Kais Saied's dismissal of 57 judges on June 1, they said on Sunday.

Saied had accused the judges of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges which the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated. (Reporting By Tarek Emara ; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

