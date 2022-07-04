Speeding car mows down two labourers in UP

Two labourers were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding car on Devi Arts road here, police said on Monday.

The victims were returning to their village after work when the accident happened on Sunday evening, the police said. The deceased were identified as Mangala (32) and Digambar (25), while Rajveer (18) was recuperating at a hospital, Assistant Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said.

The locals who had nabbed the car driver kept the bodies on the road and blocked it alleging that the police detained the driver but let the car occupants go.

Circle officer Praveen Malik said strict action will be taken against the car occupants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to provide good treatment to the injured and assured all possible help to the families of those who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)