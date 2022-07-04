Left Menu

Speeding car mows down two labourers in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:12 IST
Speeding car mows down two labourers in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding car on Devi Arts road here, police said on Monday.

The victims were returning to their village after work when the accident happened on Sunday evening, the police said. The deceased were identified as Mangala (32) and Digambar (25), while Rajveer (18) was recuperating at a hospital, Assistant Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said.

The locals who had nabbed the car driver kept the bodies on the road and blocked it alleging that the police detained the driver but let the car occupants go.

Circle officer Praveen Malik said strict action will be taken against the car occupants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to provide good treatment to the injured and assured all possible help to the families of those who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022