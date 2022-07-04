Uzbekistan says 243 wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
Uzbekistan's national guard said on Monday that 243 people had sought medical help after unrest in the northeastern province of Karakalpakstan which broke out last week over plans to curtail its autonomy.
Among the wounded were four law enforcers, the national guard press office told a briefing.
