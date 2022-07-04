Gold futures gain Rs 200 per 10 grams

Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 200 to Rs 52,117 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 200 or 0.39 percent at Rs 52,117 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,395 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.47 percent higher at USD 1,810 per ounce in New York.

