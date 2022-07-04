Left Menu

Yogendra Prasad Shukla takes charge as Director Finance at Hindustan Organic Chemical

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:19 IST
Yogendra Prasad Shukla takes charge as Director Finance at Hindustan Organic Chemical
Yogendra Prasad Shukla, a deputy manager at power giant NTPC, on Monday took charge as the Director Finance at Hindustan Organic Chemical Limited.

As per a regulatory filing, he will be on the board of the company.

In his recent role, Shukla was serving as a Deputy General Manager (DGM) in the finance department of NTPC's 1,760 MW Thermal Power Project located in Tanda, Uttar Pradesh.

Shukla has been appointed for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or till the date of his superannuation, or till further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The government's headhunting body PSEB had earlier recommended him for the post of Director Finance at Hindustan Organic Chemical Limited following which it was sent to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for final approval.

Headquartered in Mumbai, state-owned HOCL is into manufacturing organic chemicals used in industries like fertiliser, pharma, and rocket fuel.

