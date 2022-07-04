Left Menu

India to address volatility in rupee against dollar - government official

Last several years India has been bridging CAD with capital flows. This year there is headwinds on capital flows," the official who did not want to be named, told reporters. As of 1013 GMT, the partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.95/96 per dollar, close to new record low it touched on Friday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:23 IST
India to address volatility in rupee against dollar - government official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is trying to "address volatility" in the Indian rupee that has tumbled to record lows against the dollar in recent weeks, a government official said on Monday, amid concerns of a widening trade deficit and sell-off of assets by foreign investors. The rupee has plunged 6% against the dollar this year, weighed down by broad strength in the greenback and as investors retreated from the domestic share markets.

Meanwhile, India's trade gap touched a monthly record of $24.3 billion in May hurt by higher commodity prices. "When oil prices are this high, obviously CAD (current account deficit) will go up. Last several years India has been bridging CAD with capital flows. This year there is headwinds on capital flows," the official who did not want to be named, told reporters.

As of 1013 GMT, the partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.95/96 per dollar, close to new record low it touched on Friday. The official, however, said India's macroeconomic fundamentals remained strong and he was "fairly confident" that India would come out of "well" when the situation improved.

The official also said the government would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022/23 financial year that started on April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022