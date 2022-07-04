Left Menu

Premature baby discharged from city hospital in fine fettle after 47 days

A premature baby boy born 11 weeks before the expected date of delivery and suffering from respiratory distress syndrome has been discharged from hospital in a stable condition after 47 days of treatment, an Eastern Railway official said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:36 IST
Premature baby discharged from city hospital in fine fettle after 47 days
  • Country:
  • India

A premature baby boy born 11 weeks before the expected date of delivery and suffering from respiratory distress syndrome has been discharged from hospital in a stable condition after 47 days of treatment, an Eastern Railway official said on Monday. The doctors at Eastern Railway’s B R Singh Hospital here worked relentlessly to save the newborn at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the facility, the official said. The weight of the baby which was only 1.13 kg at birth increased to 1.74 kg when he was discharged from the hospital last week, ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborti said. The baby with respiratory distress syndrome was “successfully managed” at the NICU by timely intervention with high flow humidified oxygen and other supportive care, he said.

''The condition of the baby was managed with medication and intensive care,” Chakraborti said.

Brain imaging and eye screening were ''absolutely normal'' before the baby’s discharge from the hospital, the official said. The family members of the newborn expressed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other support staff of the hospital, Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022