Premature baby discharged from city hospital in fine fettle after 47 days

A premature baby boy born 11 weeks before the expected date of delivery and suffering from respiratory distress syndrome has been discharged from hospital in a stable condition after 47 days of treatment, an Eastern Railway official said on Monday. The doctors at Eastern Railway’s B R Singh Hospital here worked relentlessly to save the newborn at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the facility, the official said. The weight of the baby which was only 1.13 kg at birth increased to 1.74 kg when he was discharged from the hospital last week, ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborti said. The baby with respiratory distress syndrome was “successfully managed” at the NICU by timely intervention with high flow humidified oxygen and other supportive care, he said.

''The condition of the baby was managed with medication and intensive care,” Chakraborti said.

Brain imaging and eye screening were ''absolutely normal'' before the baby’s discharge from the hospital, the official said. The family members of the newborn expressed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other support staff of the hospital, Chakraborty said.

