Tunisia buys 8 military training aircraft from U.S.- defense ministry

A deal was signed between the U.S. government and Textron Aviation Defense to provide Tunisia with the training aircrafts, it added. The first batch of the new aircrafts is expected to be delivered during March 2023 and the delivery will be completed by October 2026, the statement said.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 05-07-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 02:17 IST
Tunisia has bought eight military training aircrafts from the United States as part of a plan to renew the air force's training aircraft fleet, the defense ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The first batch of the new aircrafts is expected to be delivered during March 2023 and the delivery will be completed by October 2026, the statement said. The bulk of the deal financing will be through the American grant and Tunisia will pay the rest, it added.

