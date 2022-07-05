Left Menu

Car mows down two home guards

PTI | Sonebhadra | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two home guards were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car at Son river bridge here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Varanasi-Shaktinagar road in Chopan area at about 5 am when Dinanath (40) and Lalmani (45) were returning after their duty in Obra police station.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

