Car mows down two home guards

Two home guards were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car at Son river bridge here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Varanasi-Shaktinagar road in Chopan area at about 5 am when Dinanath (40) and Lalmani (45) were returning after their duty in Obra police station.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding investigation is underway.

