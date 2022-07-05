Left Menu

IDBI Bank's gold loan biz crosses Rs 10,000-cr milestone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:18 IST
IDBI Bank's gold loan biz crosses Rs 10,000-cr milestone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said its gold loan portfolio has crossed a Rs 10,000 crore milestone.

''IDBI Bank's gold loan book has achieved a prestigious milestone and has crossed Rs 10,000 crore landmark. In the last two years, the bank's gold loan book has doubled from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore,'' it said in a release.

The LIC-controlled bank said its loan processing system is fully automated and this has helped in the growth of the gold loan book. Customers complete the transactions generally in 10-15 minutes, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022