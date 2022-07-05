Zyla Health raises USD 1 mn in funding round led by Seeders VC

Personalised care management platform Zyla Health on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million (nearly Rs 8 crore) in fresh funding as part of a pre-series A round.

The round was led by Seeders VC.

Investment firm, SuperMorpheus along with other investors including, Oyo Chief Growth Officer Kavikrut, Epigamia Co-founder & COO Rahul Jain, Epigamia Co-founder & Director Uday Thakker and Haitong Securities Managing Director, Investment Banking Vivek Shah, also took part in the round, the company said in a statement.

Besides, Monitor Deloitte Managing Director Mridul Karkara, Almo Co-founder Abhishek Shah, Airbnb General Manager Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Kinderpass CEO & Founder Sumedha Khoche and PitchGround Founder & CEO Udit Goenka also participated in the funding round, it added.

Prior to this fresh raise of funding, it has raised capital from leading institutional investors, Kae Capital and Secocha Ventures, Zyla Health said.

The startup said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth.

''Zyla will use the funds to strengthen the leadership and invest in integrating Zyla's care product across the ecosystem for growth,'' Zyla Health Founder & CEO Khushboo Aggarwal said.

The platform offers personalised care across a wide spectrum of medical, physical and mental health needs. These include health risk assessment and personalised care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programs.

Indus Net Technologies Founder & CEO, and Partner Seeders VC, Abhishek Rungta said personalised healthcare dynamics has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent times. Precision, real-time, convenience and foolproof healthcare management leveraging the best of new-age digital technologies is the need of the hour.

''Pioneering companies in this domain have immense potential and sky is the limit for such futuristic startups. Zyla has quickly made its mark in this landscape and with the accelerated growth pace it has picked, the times ahead appear exciting enough,'' he added.

