PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:50 IST
Keeway launches K-Light 250V motorcycle model in India, price starts at Rs 2.89 lakh
Hungarian two-wheeler maker Keeway on Tuesday launched its K-Light 250V motorcycle model in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The deliveries of the cruiser bike powered by a 249 cc engine will start from mid-July 2022 onwards, the company said in a statement.

The bike comes in three colour variants -- matte blue priced at Rs 2.89 lakh, matte dark grey tagged at Rs 2.99 lakh and matte black at Rs 3.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India), it added.

It is equipped with the company's smart-tech-enabled solution – KEEWAY Connect that offers a host of functions such as remote engine cut-off, setting up of a geo-fence, maintaining ride records and setting max speed limit, among others.

Keeway India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said K-Light 250V motorcycle helps in establishing the company's ''unique identity with our Indian motoring enthusiasts''.

''We are working towards introducing five more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise a cruiser, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica,'' he added.

To meet the business requirements, Keeway India also plans to expand its dealership network across the country and look at on-boarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023, Jhabakh said.

