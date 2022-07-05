Russia plans railway link with Donbas, TASS reports

Russia plans to launch a railway link between its southern Rostov region and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Rostov region government.

Russia established full control of Luhansk region on Sunday and is fighting to drive Ukrainian government forces out of Donetsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)