Delhi police opens registration system to make Kanwar Yatra safe & easy

Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation. Earlier, the Delhi government had said it will set up 175 camps for kanwariyas devotees of Lord Shiva to ensure that they are not inconvenienced during the upcoming yatra.The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to officials, a meeting of various departments of the Delhi government was held here last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police for the first time on Tuesday opened a passenger registration system to make Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy.

Informing about the registration system, the city police in a tweet in Hindi said, "Taking solid steps towards making Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy, Delhi Police has made passenger registration system for the first time. Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation." Earlier, the Delhi government had said it will set up 175 camps for kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) to ensure that they are not inconvenienced during the upcoming yatra.

The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, a meeting of various departments of the Delhi government was held here last week. It was decided that steps be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of the kanwariyas.

