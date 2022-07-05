Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:05 IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 110-room Ginger hotel in Ahmedabad through an operating lease with Himalaya Elanza Private Limited.

The existing hotel will be upgraded to the Ginger brand post renovation and is slated to open in 2022, IHCL said in a statement.

''A key economic and industrial hub, Ahmedabad is a leading metro with significant tourism potential. The signing of this Ginger hotel is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key domestic markets. With this, IHCL will now have six hotels across brands in the city,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels across brands in Gujarat, including three under development. *** Tata Intra sales cross 1 lakh units * Tata Motors on Tuesday said its small truck Intra has crossed 1 lakh sales milestone in just over three years since its launch in May 2019.

Intra has been engineered to suit the needs of customers looking for higher load carrying capacity and better driveability. Over the past three years, it has been popular in its segment for superior driving comfort and fuel economy, the company said in a statement.

''The Intra's immense popularity is a testament to its position as a game-changing vehicle within its segment, and the profound sense of trust customers have in our brand,'' Tata Motors Vice President, Product Line - SCV & PU, Vinay Pathak said.

The Intra is currently available in two variants, V10 and V30, with varied deck configurations.

