Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman loses bag with cash, gold in autorickshaw, cops use e-challan system to recover it

We have returned it to the owner, said Assistant Police Inspector API Kiran Mandre.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:09 IST
Mumbai: Woman loses bag with cash, gold in autorickshaw, cops use e-challan system to recover it
  • Country:
  • India

A bag containing gold ornaments and cash cumulatively valued at several lakh rupees that had been left behind in an autorickshaw by a senior citizen has been recovered, a police official said on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhary, used to carry the bag with gold and cash along with her to most places as she feared it would get stolen, he said.

''She had boarded a autorickshaw from her workplace in Gavanpada in Mulund to Rahul Nagar in Chembur, and left the bag behind in the three-wheeler. She then approached RCF police station, where officials use the traffic violation e-challan system to get the autorickshaw driver's address and phone number,'' he said.

''We found the bag in the back of the autorickshaw. The driver was unaware of it. We have returned it to the owner,'' said Assistant Police Inspector (API) Kiran Mandre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022