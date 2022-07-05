HDFC ties up with Salesforce

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with software firm Salesforce to support the company's growth priorities.

HDFC wanted to build the next generation of integration backbone, to easily connect backend and frontend systems including Salesforce, the mortgage firm said in a statement. Mulesoft with its innovative API-led integration approach and low code integration capabilities, will help HDFC innovate quickly around connecting systems and help create new experiences, it said.

''As an organization we are keen on building solutions to suit the diverse requirements of our customers across segments. Cloud-based solutions are central to powering exceptional experiences that are intuitive and customized and Salesforce has been a crucial partner in our journey of reimagining the customer lifecycle,'' HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad said.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO Salesforce India said, the digital-first world presents an opportunity for organizations to transform their customer experiences, find and use insights from their data, and give employees the tools and training they need to build incredible careers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

