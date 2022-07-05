Left Menu

Tata Steel's consolidated production remains flat at 7.66 MT in April-June

Sales in Europe also fell to 2.16 MT from 2.33 MT in the year ago quarter.In Thailand, Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.31 MT steel, lower from 0.35 MT in the corresponding period of 2021-22 fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:39 IST
Tata Steel's consolidated production remains flat at 7.66 MT in April-June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated steel output remained flat at 7.66 million tonnes (MT) during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

The company produced 7.65 MT of steel in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated sales during the said period fell 4 percent to 6.53 MT, from 6.83 MT in the year-ago quarter.

According to the company data, only its India operation has registered a growth in production.

Tata Steel India registered over a 6 percent rise in output at 4.92 MT as compared to 4.63 MT it had produced during April-June 2021-22. Its sales fell 2 percent to 4.06 MT in the said period from 4.15 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.43 MT of steel in April-June 2022, down from 2.67 MT in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Sales in Europe also fell to 2.16 MT from 2.33 MT in the year-ago quarter.

In Thailand, Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.31 MT of steel, lower from 0.35 MT in the corresponding period of the 2021-22 fiscal. Sales were down at 0.31 MT compared to 0.35 MT a year ago.

''Deliveries (in India) at 4.06 MT were lower due to moderation in exports following the imposition of 15 percent export duty,'' Tata Steel said.

In Europe, the deliveries at 2.16 MT were lower in line with the production there, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

