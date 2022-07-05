DHL Aviation Bahrain starts freighter services to Delhi

International express service provider DHL Express on Tuesday said it has commenced DHL Aviation Bahrain freighter services directly to Delhi.

The new freighter services will fly six times a week, carrying 50 tonnes of shipment per flight on the Bahrain-Delhi-Bahrain route, DHL said in a statement.

Last year, DHL added flights from Bengaluru, connecting South and West India to the rest of the world.

The company said its network continually evaluates available options to strengthen air capacity in order to provide optimal services to customers.

''To ensure services continue to be delivered while navigating challenges around air network capacities, a potential opportunity was identified to leverage DHL Aviation Bahrain flights into Delhi to help move express loads to and from the western sectors via the Middle East.

''We have been working relentlessly to provide reliable connectivity to our customers to fuel India's international trade. In line with this, we constantly look for opportunities to expand the capacity of our dedicated air network and invest in ground infrastructure and processes to enhance our service quality to our customers,'' R S Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at DHL Express India, said.

With the latest addition, Delhi will now have 17 freighter connections per week, linking both Northern and Eastern parts of India to over 220 countries and territories across DHL's global network, it said.

A total of 33 DHL flights now service customers in India with a combination of B777 and B767 aircraft every week.

Currently, there are six weekly flights connecting customers in Hong Kong and Delhi to Europe via DHL Express's global hub in Leipzig as well as five connecting back from Europe to Delhi and Hong Kong.

These six additional Bahrain-Delhi-Bahrain flights will further link customers in the US and Europe as well as Middle East and Africa, DHL Express said.

