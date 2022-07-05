Left Menu

UK warns against travel to Sri Lanka due to economic crisis

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:31 IST
Britain's Foreign Office said on Tuesday it was now advising against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka due to the impact of the country's economic crisis.

Economic mismanagement and the aftermath of COVID-19 have left the cash-strapped country of 22 million people unable to pay for essential imports of food, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of a severe dollar crunch.

"Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe economic crisis which has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food," the British government said.

