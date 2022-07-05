GRSE signs agreement with WB govt to construct next generation electric ferry

Warship maker Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Tuesday signed an agreement to design and construct a next generation electric ferry for the West Bengal government which will pave the way for reducing carbon emission in the water transport sector in the state, an official said.

Green vessels have the potential to replace the conventional diesel engine-driven ferries operated in the Hooghly river, the GRSE official said.

The Defence PSU signed a contract with the government of West Bengal's transport department for ''design and construction of next generation electric ferry'', he said.

''The introduction of electric ferry will transform the inland water transport system in National Waterway 1, which is being developed from Haldia to Varanasi,'' the official said in a statement.

He said that the 24-metre long electric ferry will be powered by a 210 kilowatt per hour (KWh) liquid cooled energy storage solution and designed to carry 150 passengers.

