Left Menu

Logistics, courier firm Shree Maruti to set up fulfillment centres in 10 cities this year

Courier and logistics firm Shree Maruti plans to set up fulfillment centres and micro fulfillment centres in 10 cities by the end of this year to exclusively cater to D2C business and emerging startups.The Ahmedabad-headquartered company, which upgraded its identical logo to revamp corporate image earlier this month, also said it plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet to 500 units across 25 cities in India by 2025, following the success of a pilot project implemented in five cities.We are delighted to present Shree Maruti with a new look and a new identity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:45 IST
Logistics, courier firm Shree Maruti to set up fulfillment centres in 10 cities this year
  • Country:
  • India

Courier and logistics firm Shree Maruti plans to set up fulfillment centres and micro fulfillment centres in 10 cities by the end of this year to exclusively cater to D2C business and emerging startups.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company, which upgraded its identical logo to revamp corporate image earlier this month, also said it plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet to 500 units across 25 cities in India by 2025, following the success of a pilot project implemented in five cities.

''We are delighted to present 'Shree Maruti' with a new look and a new identity. With the new vision, we are pursuing a series of new initiatives and are determined to reach to the top in the logistics industry,'' Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director of Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shree Maruti is planning to set up fulfillment centres / micro fulfillment centres in 10 prominent cities in India by the end of the current calendar year. These fulfillment centres will be set up exclusively for D2C business and emerging startups, it said.

These centres will come up in 5,000-50,000 square feet of space and a massive investment has been lined up for acquiring ultra-modern machinery and equipment, the company said without disclosing investment details.

The company is now focusing more on physical to digital approach, and has undertaken a massive digital transformation process to deliver faster, safer and more efficient services to its customers.

It also plans to reach 10,000 unique pin codes in India in the next two years, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022