Ganesh Mani quits Hyundai Motor India

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:58 IST
Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its Director - Production, Ganesh Mani S has decided to move on to pursue newer opportunities.

Hyundai Motor India has shared a mutually enriching relation with Mani over the last seven years and his valuable contributions have significantly added to the company's operational excellence at the plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, the company said in a statement here.

''Hyundai Motor India wishes Ganesh Mani the very best in all his future endeavours,'' it said.

In December 2015, Mani was appointed as President-Production to take care of the company's manufacturing activities in the country.

Prior joining Hyundai, he had served Maruti Suzuki India as Vice-President Operations Control where he worked for 28 years and discharged several senior executive level responsibilities in manufacturing, strategy, operations, vector alignment among others.

Hyundai Motor India has two manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, producing several cars, including hatchback Grand i10, premium hatchback i20, premium sedan Verna, premium SUV Santa Fe among many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

