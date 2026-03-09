Left Menu

Historic Charge: Syrian Former Officer Faces UK Court for Crimes Against Humanity

A former Syrian military officer is charged in Britain with murder and torture related to 2011 civilian attacks in Damascus. This marks the UK's first such charge under the International Criminal Court Act of 2001. The 58-year-old ex-officer faces legal proceedings and anonymity considerations.

Updated: 09-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:55 IST
Historic Charge: Syrian Former Officer Faces UK Court for Crimes Against Humanity
A former Syrian military officer has been charged in the United Kingdom with serious offenses, including three counts of murder as crimes against humanity, British prosecutors announced Monday. This is the first such charge in the UK under the International Criminal Court Act of 2001, showcasing its commitment to international justice.

The 58-year-old, previously with the Syrian Air Force Intelligence department, also faces charges of torture and conduct ancillary to murder. His appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Commander Helen Flanagan emphasized the UK's 'no safe haven' policy, highlighting rigorous investigations when credible allegations of war crimes arise.

The charges relate to incidents in the Damascus suburbs, where the defendant allegedly suppressed demonstrations. The offenses occurred on April 22 and June 2011. Authorities have withheld the officer's name due to a pending court order request aimed at protecting his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

