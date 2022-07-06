Left Menu

7 injured as cab falls into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:24 IST
7 injured as cab falls into gorge in J&K’s Ramban
  • India

Seven people, including four women, were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu when it met with the accident near Kharpora village of Banihal, a police official said.

The driver was overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle that skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge, he said.

Cab driver Abid Ahmad Dar of Srinagar, Jehangir Ahmad and his brother Farooq Ahmad of Ramsoo, Hafiza Begum and her sister Aliza Bano of Sher-Bibi and Shakeela Bano and her sister Shazia Bano sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Three of them -- Shakeela Bano, Shazia Bano and Aliza Bano -- were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Anantnag for specialised treatment, the official said.

