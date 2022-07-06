Goldstone Tech acquires Wow Trucks for Rs 8 cr

Goldstone Technologies on Wednesday said it has acquired Equitas Technologies, which operates logistic aggregator platform Wow trucks, for Rs 8 crore in an all-cash deal. Goldstone has acquired 100 per cent of the existing equity capital of Equitas Technologies (ETPL) comprising 2.5 crore shares at a valuation of approximately Rs 8 crore from the holding company of ETPL, Equitas Holdings. ''At Goldstone Technologies, we have a proven track record of being market leaders in business intelligence and cloud products, and with the acquisition of Equitas Technologies Private Ltd, we will find further synergies in the fast growing electric vehicle industry,'' Goldstone Technologies, Managing Director Pavan Chavali said.

GTL is a full-stack application and solutions development organisation and is engaged in sales and services of business intelligence and cloud products and solutions such as Tableau, Alteryx, Snowflake, AWS, Fivetran etc. The current revenue of GTL is in the range of Rs 60.90 crore and with this acquisition, the size of the business would be approximately Rs 86 crore as of June 2022, propelling further growth to move into the Rs 100 crore revenue in the coming months the statement said.

''The government's focus towards the adoption of EVs for a cleaner and greener environment will help us scale up faster in this sector and we shall be soon gearing up for a Rs 100 crore launch pad to catapult us into the big league,'' Chavali said.

GTL has recently ventured into the Electric Vehicle business, building 360-degree platforms for the EV segment – fleet operators, distributors and OEM manufacturers. ''Wow trucks is a strategic acquisition for GTL as it will not only help GTL in its foray into the e-commerce and fintech space but will also strengthen the growth plan over the next decade, leveraging current strengths of Wow trucks business into the EV segment by introducing a fleet of EV vehicles – both for passenger, cargo and long-distance cargo to revolutionise both public and last-mile transportation,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)