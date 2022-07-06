Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official said. The swift action of the ICG saved the lives of 22 crew members, including a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan the rest are Indians who are safe and being brought to Porbandar, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:02 IST
Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official said. ''At about 0820 hrs, the ICG received a distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel, Global King-1. The ship was reportedly 185 km off the Porbandar coast. The ICG immediately responded and alerted all stakeholders,'' it said in a release. The swift action of the ICG saved the lives of 22 crew members, including a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan (the rest are Indians) who are safe and being brought to Porbandar, it said. Dornier aircraft was launched from the ICG Air Station Porbandar to assess the situation and relay information to the vessels in vicinity amid adverse weather, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022