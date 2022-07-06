Tata Chemicals committed to reduce carbon emission by 30 pc by 2030: Chandrasekaran

Tata Chemicals is focused on sustainability and committed to reduce its carbon emission by 30 per cent by 2030, Tata Chemicals chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

''The company is also focused on sustainability and we are leveraging the whole sustainability movement to focus increasingly on green chemistry, embracing circularity, carbon reduction and biodiversity,'' Chandrasekaran said while addressing Tata Chemicals 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually.

He said the company is committed to a science-based target initiative with a goal of reducing its carbon emission by 30 per cent by 2030.

''Our newly commissioned carbon capture utilisation facility in the UK is one such initiative in this direction,'' he said.

The company is focused on to grow the key products and scale up substantially and deleverage all the debt in all the international operations and accelerate the commitment towards sustainability by adopting green chemistry, Chandrasekaran added.

Further, he said, India is in a very strong position and is slated to be the fastest growing economy in the coming year.

The chemical industry, in particular, has recovered well from the impact of Covid-19 and the demand has been rising and is expected to grow in the current fiscal year, he added.

