Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL99 BIZ-RBI-LD FOREX RBI unveils measures to check rupee fall; raises overseas borrowing limits for cos Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows in efforts to curb the fall of the rupee.

DEL115 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee springs back 39 paise to close at 78.94 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee sprung back 39 paise -- its best single-day gain in over three months -- to close at 78.94 against the US currency on Wednesday after a sharp correction in crude oil, FIIs repositioning in capital markets and strong gains in local equties.

DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD LPG-PRICE-HIKE LPG price hiked by Rs 50; rates up by Rs 244 in one year New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the eighth increase in rates in the last one year that took the cumulative rise to Rs 244.

DEL93 BIZ-EDIBLE-OIL Govt asks companies to cut edible oils price by up to Rs 10/L, maintain uniform MRP of same brand oil New Delhi: Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.

DEL29 BIZ-NRAI-SERVICE CHARGE Ban on levy of service charge in food bills without any legal basis: NRAI New Delhi: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said the government cannot make changes in levy of service charge in food bills by making guidelines and CCPA's decision to bar hotels and restaurants from such practice has created unnecessary confusion amongst consumers and disrupted smooth operations of restaurants.

DEL55 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1 pc as financials, FMCG shares gain Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded over 1 per cent on Wednesday following buying in FMCG, financials and auto stocks amid softening crude oil prices and foreign funds turning net buyers of domestic equities after a long gap.

DEL54 BIZ-VEHICLES-FUEL CONSUMPTION Govt proposes implementation of fuel consumption standards for all vehicles from April next year New Delhi: With an aim to reduce pollution and introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles, the government has proposed to make it mandatory for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories to comply with fuel consumption standards from April 2023, according to an official statement.

DCM53 BIZ-FINMIN-GRANT FinMin releases fourth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 cr to 14 states New Delhi: Finance ministry on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal.

DEL50 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 760; silver tumbles Rs 1,276 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 760 to Rs 51,304 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

