RBI selects Hansa Research Group to conduct field work for inflation expectation survey

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has decided to engage Mumbai-based Hansa Research Group to conduct field work for the July 2022 round of consumer confidence and inflation expectation surveys.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In continuation of the press releases relating to the launch of July 2022 round of the consumer confidence survey (CCS) and inflation expectation survey of households (IESH), both dated June 30, 2022, it is informed that M/s 'Hansa Research Group Pvt.Ltd., Mumbai' has now been engaged to conduct field work for July 2022 round of the two surveys on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, the RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH). The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments of households on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The Consumer Confidence Survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 19 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

